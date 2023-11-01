Giant Dinosaur Carcasses: A Vital Food Source for Jurassic Predators

New research suggests that carnivorous dinosaurs may have evolved to capitalize on giant carcasses as a crucial food source. The study, conducted by scientists from Portland State University in Oregon and published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, explores the idea that large carcasses, particularly those belonging to sauropod dinosaurs, played a significant role in sustaining larger carnivores.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers developed an agent-based model—a virtual simulation of a dinosaur ecosystem based on the Jurassic-aged Morrison Formation. This simulation included carnivorous dinosaurs like Allosaurus, large sauropods, their carcasses, and an unlimited supply of huntable stegosaurs. The carnivores in the model were assigned specific traits that enhanced their hunting or scavenging abilities, enabling them to obtain energy from live prey or the carcasses of sauropods.

The results of the model indicated that when ample quantities of sauropod carrion were available, scavenging became more advantageous than hunting. These findings suggest that the carnivores in such ecosystems may have evolved specialized traits to detect and exploit large carcasses. The researchers emphasize that while the model provides valuable insights, it is a simplified representation of a complex system. They acknowledge that additional variables, such as different dinosaur species or characteristics of the simulated dinosaurs’ life history, could produce different outcomes.

According to the study’s findings, Allosaurus, a type of theropod dinosaur, could have primarily subsisted on sauropod carrion as their main food source. Even when other prey was accessible, natural selection favored scavenging over hunting, resulting in higher fitness for the scavenging individuals. The researchers propose that allosaurs likely waited until multiple sauropods perished, feasting on their carcasses, and storing fat in their tails for sustenance until the next season. This strategy makes sense due to the calorie-rich nature of a single sauropod carcass, which could have nourished approximately 25 allosaurs for weeks or even months. Moreover, sauropods were often abundant in the environment.

This study sheds light on the potential role of giant dinosaur carcasses in shaping the foraging ecology and evolutionary adaptations of large predator species during the Jurassic period. By expanding our understanding of how the availability of carrion influences predator evolution, these findings contribute to our knowledge of ecosystems from a bygone era.

FAQ

What is an agent-based model?

An agent-based model is a type of simulation that represents a complex system by creating independent entities (agents) and defining their behaviors and interactions within the system.

What is a sauropod dinosaur?

Sauropod dinosaurs were massive, long-necked herbivores that lived during the Mesozoic Era. They were characterized by their large size, long tails, and four-legged stance.

What is a theropod dinosaur?

Theropod dinosaurs were a group of bipedal carnivorous dinosaurs that included species like Allosaurus, Tyrannosaurus rex, and Velociraptor.

Were carnivorous dinosaurs primarily hunters or scavengers?

The study suggests that in ecosystems where large carcasses, such as those of sauropods, were available, scavenging became a more profitable feeding strategy than hunting for carnivorous dinosaurs.

Source: PLoS ONE (2023). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0290459