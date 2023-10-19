Radionukliidide pikaajalise migratsiooni simuleerimine purunenud kivimites geotehnilise tsentrifuugmodelleerimise abil

Researchers from Zhejiang University have developed a new method to simulate the transport of radionuclides or contaminants through small-scale fractured granite using geotechnical centrifuge modeling. This is especially important for understanding the long-term transport issues in large spatial and long temporal scales. Deep geological disposal is a widely accepted method for managing radioactive waste, but there is the risk of potential leaks or alterations in the geological environment, which could lead to the migration of radionuclides into the biosphere.

Traditional field monitoring methods were insufficient to address these long-term transport issues. However, the researchers have utilized the capabilities of 3D printing technology to create a unique structural design for fractured rock samples with adjustable permeability. By combining this with a sealed control apparatus, they were able to conduct both normal-gravity and hyper-gravity experiments to assess the barrier performance of low-permeability fractured rocks.

The hyper-gravity experiment was originally used to simulate contaminant transport in soils, but its effects on fractured rock remained unknown. The researchers used the 3D-printed fracture network model and the hyper-gravity experiment to fill this knowledge gap. The results showed that this methodology could successfully evaluate the long-term barrier performance of low-permeability fractured rock.

This breakthrough has significant implications for the field of deep geological disposal. The researchers hope that their findings will inspire further exploration of the potential of hyper-gravity experiments and 3D-printed fracture networks in assessing the long-term viability of disposal methods. This research opens up new possibilities for studying the transport of radionuclides or contaminants in fractured rock and improving the safety of deep geological disposal of nuclear waste.

Source: Wenjie Xu et al, “Hyper-gravity experiment of solute transport in fractured rock and evaluation method for long-term barrier performance,” Rock Mechanics Bulletin (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.rockmb.2023.100042