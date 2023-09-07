Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

Hugini missioon: kosmose poole tulistava välgu filmimine

ByGabriel Botha

September 7, 2023
Hugini missioon: kosmose poole tulistava välgu filmimine

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is set to capture thunderstorms and lightning shooting up towards space as part of the Huginn mission, which aims to study climate science. During his previous mission, Mogensen captured various lightning phenomena, including blue jets and sprites, using a Space Station camera. This time, he will use a Davis camera, which measures differences in light to create images, similar to how the human eye works. The Davis camera can film at a speed equivalent to 100,000 images per second, necessary to capture the transient luminous events (TLEs) that occur during thunderstorms.

Scientists hope that the images captured by Mogensen will provide further insights into the development and interaction of these lightning events with the upper atmosphere, as well as their impact on greenhouse gases such as ozone. Understanding these interactions is crucial in the context of a changing climate. The Huginn mission is led by Denmark’s largest space research institute, DTU Space, which also led Mogensen’s previous experiment, Thor, in 2015.

You can follow Andreas Mogensen’s mission and the progress of the Huginn mission on his social media pages and the Huginn website.

Mõisted:

  • Transient Luminous Events (TLEs): Lightning phenomena that occur above the clouds, including blue jets and red sprites.
  • Davis Camera: A camera that uses event-based technology to measure differences in light and create images, similar to how the human eye works.
  • Huginn Mission: A mission led by DTU Space to capture images of thunderstorms and lightning phenomena using the Davis camera.

Allikad:

  • Science & Exploration. “ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen to film thunderstorms from space.” [source]

By Gabriel Botha

seotud Post

teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
teadus

Kliima ja tektoonilise aktiivsusega seotud liitiumi kontsentratsiooni langus merevees

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teadus

NASA Ingenuity helikopter avab ukse Marsi magnetvälja uuringutele

September 9, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

Uudised

Edge Security tuleviku uurimine LAMEA telekommunikatsioonis

September 9, 2023 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Epic Gamesi loovjuht Donald Mustard läheb pensionile

September 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
Tehnoloogia

Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​vs. Honda Civic Type-R: tihe U-Drag Race

September 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Uus uuring näitab, et piroksikaami ja levonorgestreeli kombineerimine suurendab erakorralise rasestumisvastase vahendi tõhusust

September 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentaarid