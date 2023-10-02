Äsja avastatud sektsioon rakkudes: eksklusiivne

Researchers at ETH Zurich have recently uncovered a previously unknown compartment within mammalian cells called the exclusome. This compartment consists of DNA rings known as plasmids and is located in the cell plasma, which is unusual since most of the DNA in eukaryotic cells is kept in the nucleus. The findings of this discovery have been published in the journal Molecular Biology of the Cell.

Plasmids found in the exclusome can originate from both external sources and telomeres, the capped ends of chromosomes. In certain cancer cells, telomeric rings are often formed by joining these DNA segments together. However, these rings lack the blueprints for protein production. The researchers at ETH Zurich have demonstrated that the nucleus of the cell selectively removes these DNA rings, along with the plasmids from external sources, and deposits them in the cell plasma. This process helps cells differentiate between their own DNA that is still necessary and foreign DNA that is no longer required.

One of the potential functions of the exclusome is its role in cellular immunological memory. Researchers have been studying a specific protein that binds to DNA, including DNA rings. This protein may trigger a signal cascade that prompts cells to release inflammatory messenger substances, indicating the presence of a pathogen. The exclusome may be involved in this process and perpetuate the illusion of an ongoing infection, leading to autoimmune responses such as systemic lupus erythematosus.

Ruth Kroschewski, the lead researcher, believes that the exclusome is a remnant of early evolution. Eukaryotic cells originated from the fusion of bacteria with archaea, and the ring-shaped DNA from these organisms needed to be protected. The exclusome serves as a primitive form of a cell nucleus, with a simpler envelope structure compared to the nuclear envelope. The reasons why plasmids are enclosed in this imperfect envelope are still unknown.

Further research will focus on investigating changes in plasmid DNA and the mechanisms responsible for depositing plasmids into the exclusome. This newly discovered organelle opens up various mysteries that researchers aim to unravel, shedding light on the fascinating intricacies of cellular compartments.

Allikas: ETH Zürich