Äsja avastatud Aurora Uraanil paljastab jäähiiglase saladused

A captivating new sight has been revealed on the majestic planet Uranus. Astronomers have recently discovered an aurora glowing at infrared wavelengths, a phenomenon never observed before. The finding was made possible through the use of the Keck II Telescope’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSPEC) and was published in Nature Astronomy.

Unlike previous observations of ultraviolet auroras on Uranus in 1986, this discovery sheds light on the planet’s infrared aurora. Analysis of the data, particularly the detection of the ion H3+, allowed scientists to confirm the presence of this captivating natural phenomenon on Uranus.

“This paper is the culmination of 30 years of auroral study at Uranus, which has finally revealed the infrared aurora and begun a new age of aurora investigations at the planet,” explained Emma Thomas, the study’s lead author and an astronomer from the University of Leicester. The discovery marks a significant milestone in our understanding of ice giants and planetary magnetic fields, not only within our solar system but also at exoplanets.

Uranus, an ice giant approximately four times the size of Earth, holds immense scientific value. Scientists have identified nearly 30 moons orbiting the planet, with some potentially harboring ocean layers suitable for astrobiological investigations. Last year, an astronomy report highlighted the need for a probe mission to Uranus as a top priority for the next decade.

This year has been quite eventful for Uranus, with several remarkable developments being observed. In April, the Webb Space Telescope captured stunning images of the planet’s dusty rings, offering a clearer and more detailed view compared to older space telescope imagery. Moreover, Hubble images published in March revealed a shift in Uranus’ rotational axis, causing its north pole to tilt towards the Sun.

Aurorae on Uranus are triggered by the interaction between charged particles and the planet’s atmosphere through magnetic fields. These interactions emit luminous glows across visible light wavelengths, as well as infrared and ultraviolet light in Uranus’ case. Researchers believe that studying Uranus’ aurora can enhance our understanding of the planet’s atmosphere and its dynamic magnetic field.

Investigating Uranus’ aurora can also provide insights into the potential implications for Earth’s magnetic field during a future pole reversal. The unique misalignment between Uranus’ rotational and magnetic axes causes this phenomenon to occur daily. Further research on Uranus’ aurora could uncover valuable data relevant to systems reliant on Earth’s magnetic field, such as satellites, communication networks, and navigation.

While a probe mission to Uranus has been recommended in the 2022 decadal survey of astronomy goals, its launch is not expected until 2031 or 2032. This delay is to take advantage of a gravitational assist from Jupiter during the spacecraft’s journey to the distant icy planet. Such a mission would enable detailed mapping of Uranus’ gravitational and magnetic fields, providing further insight into the recently observed aurora.

This newfound aurora on Uranus offers a window into the mysteries of the ice giant, presenting astronomers with a unique opportunity to unravel the secrets of this distant world.

FAQ:

K: Mis on aurora?

A: An aurora is a natural light display in the Earth’s polar regions caused by the interaction of charged particles with the atmosphere.

Q: How are aurorae formed on Uranus?

A: Aurorae on Uranus are formed through the interaction of charged particles with the planet’s atmosphere via magnetic fields.

Q: What is the significance of studying Uranus’ aurora?

A: Studying Uranus’ aurora can enhance our understanding of the planet’s atmosphere, magnetic field, and contribute to our knowledge of similar phenomena on Earth, exoplanets, and our own solar system.

Q: What does the possible Uranus probe aim to achieve?

A: The proposed Uranus probe aims to map the planet’s gravitational and magnetic fields, further unveiling the mysteries of this icy giant.

Q: When is the Uranus probe expected to launch?

A: The expected launch for the Uranus probe is projected to be between 2031 and 2032 to take advantage of a gravitational assist from Jupiter during its journey.