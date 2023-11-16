Astronomers from around the world are astounded by a perplexing celestial event that has been observed in the far reaches of the Universe. This enigmatic phenomenon, affectionately dubbed the “Tasmanian Devil,” is an exceptionally bright explosion that emits more energy than hundreds of billions of stars like our Sun. The intriguing report, recently published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature, unravels the extraordinary and unprecedented behaviors of this luminous fast blue optical transient (LFBOT).

LFBOTs are incredibly rare and powerful occurrences that surpass the energy of even supernovae. Typically, these events evolve over a matter of days before fading away rapidly. However, the Tasmanian Devil exhibited a completely unconventional pattern. Astonishingly, it continued to detonate multiple times, releasing supernova-like energies long after its initial burst and decline.

Renowned Professor Jeff Cooke from Swinburne University of Technology and the ARC Centre of Excellence in Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav) spearheaded the observations of this perplexing event using the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii. When asked to comment on this extraordinary phenomenon, Professor Cooke remarked, “An event like this has never been witnessed before.”

Lead author of the study, Assistant Professor Anna Ho from Cornell University, explained that LFBOTs are already considered bizarre and exotic events, but the Tasmanian Devil took eccentricity to another level. Multiple observatories, including one equipped with a high-speed camera, captured at least 14 irregular and immensely energetic bursts in a span of 120 days. However, it is believed that these bursts are merely a fraction of the total occurrences.

The sheer magnitude of energy produced by the Tasmanian Devil defies our current understanding of physics. Moreover, its rapid burst and fade challenge the limitations imposed by the finite speed of light. Professor Cooke postulates that a black hole or neutron star formed by the initial explosion is devouring a substantial amount of matter, leading to the subsequent intense bursts.

These groundbreaking findings were made possible by a collaborative effort involving 15 observatories around the world. The W. M. Keck Observatory, in particular, played a pivotal role in unraveling the mysteries of the Tasmanian Devil. As Swinburne University recently joined the Observatory as a scientific partner, researchers now have double the number of observing nights. This unprecedented partnership has opened new avenues for scientific discovery and has established Swinburne as a prominent contributor to the advancement of astrophysics on the global stage.

Korduma kippuvad küsimused (KKK)

K: Mis on LFBOT?

A: Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transients (LFBOTs) are rare and immensely powerful celestial events that outshine supernovae.

Q: How does the Tasmanian Devil differ from other LFBOTs?

A: The Tasmanian Devil exhibits repeated explosions and releases energies far beyond what is typically observed in LFBOTs.

Q: What could be the cause of these intense bursts?

A: The prevailing theory suggests that a black hole or neutron star formed by the initial explosion is accreting an immense amount of matter, resulting in subsequent intense bursts.

Q: How were these observations conducted?

A: A network of 15 observatories, including the W. M. Keck Observatory, coordinated efforts to monitor this extraordinary event and gather valuable data.

K: Miks on see avastus oluline?

A: The Tasmanian Devil challenges our understanding of physics and offers new insights into the nature of celestial objects and the universe as a whole. Moreover, this discovery highlights the importance of international collaborations in pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge.