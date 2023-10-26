Uus käeshoitav kuukaamera, mida on testitud Kuu missioonide jaoks

A brand-new camera developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA has undergone successful testing in lunar-like environments on Earth. The Handheld Universal Lunar Camera (HULC), made from off-the-shelf cameras, was put to the test in Lanzarote, Spain, as part of the PANGAEA training program.

In preparation for NASA’s upcoming Artemis 3 mission, which aims to land humans on the moon in 2025, astronauts on the international crew simulated lunar scenarios to assess the camera’s capabilities. These scenarios included broad daylight and dark volcanic caves, which offer extreme conditions similar to those found on the moon.

The HULC cameras were modified to withstand the harsh lunar environment, such as the extreme thermal variations, lack of atmospheric pressure, radiation effects, and abrasive lunar dust. The camera was equipped with a protective blanket for dust and thermal protection and featured ergonomic buttons designed to assist astronauts who will wear gloves and bulky spacesuits.

The main objective of the testing was to select the most suitable lenses and corresponding settings. By using the camera in the field, the team could ensure that the photos had the right resolution, depth of field, and exposure to maximize scientific results.

Compared to the cameras used during the Apollo 11 mission, the HULC camera will be the first handheld, mirrorless camera used in space. Unlike its predecessors, the Artemis camera will offer superior image quality in low-light conditions and the ability to record video.

Further testing of the lunar camera prototype is expected, with plans to fly a version to the International Space Station for additional experimentation in orbit. The camera’s design and interface will continue to evolve to enhance its performance for the Artemis 3 mission.

FAQ

Why is the camera being tested in lunar-like environments on Earth?

Testing the camera in simulated lunar scenarios allows astronauts to evaluate its capabilities and ensure that it can withstand the extreme conditions on the moon.

How will the camera be used during future missions to the moon?

The camera will play a crucial role in documenting scientific discoveries during future lunar missions. It will allow astronauts to capture detailed images of the lunar landscape and record video to aid in their research.

What modifications were made to the off-the-shelf cameras for lunar conditions?

The cameras were modified to withstand thermal variations, lack of atmospheric pressure, radiation effects, and abrasive lunar dust. They were equipped with a protective blanket for dust and thermal protection and featured ergonomic buttons for easy use with gloves and bulky spacesuits.

How does the HULC camera compare to the cameras used during the Apollo 11 mission?

The HULC camera is the first handheld, mirrorless camera to be used in space. It offers superior image quality in low-light conditions and the ability to record video, which the Apollo-era cameras lacked.