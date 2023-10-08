Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

ISRO teeb Aditya-L1 kosmoselaeva trajektoori korrigeerimise

ByRobert Andrew

Oktoober 8, 2023
ISRO teeb Aditya-L1 kosmoselaeva trajektoori korrigeerimise

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has recently conducted a trajectory correction manoeuvre (TCM) on the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, which is currently on its way to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point. The TCM was performed on October 6, and ISRO has reported that the spacecraft is in good health and on track towards its destination.

The TCM was necessary to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangian Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre, which took place on September 19. The TL1I manoeuvre marked the beginning of the spacecraft’s 110-day journey to the L1 point, which is situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. The L1 point lies between the sun-earth line and is around 1% of the earth-sun distance.

The Aditya-L1 mission, India’s first solar observatory, was launched on September 2, and since then, the spacecraft has been steadily progressing towards its destination. During its journey, the magnetometer payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro Optics Systems in Bengaluru, will be activated to measure interplanetary magnetic fields.

ISRO expects Aditya-L1 to reach the L1 point by January 2024. This mission is a significant achievement for India’s space programme and will contribute to our understanding of the sun and its impact on space weather.

Allikas: ISRO

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

teadus

Maa sisemises tuumas avastatud rauaaatomite kiire kollektiivne liikumine

Oktoober 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
teadus

Veealune vulkaan hoiab Uus-Meremaa ranniku all tohutut veehoidlat

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

Teadlased märkavad kosmoses müstilist helendavat kiiret sinist optilist transienti (LFBOT)

Oktoober 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Maa sisemises tuumas avastatud rauaaatomite kiire kollektiivne liikumine

Oktoober 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Veealune vulkaan hoiab Uus-Meremaa ranniku all tohutut veehoidlat

Oktoober 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Teadlased märkavad kosmoses müstilist helendavat kiiret sinist optilist transienti (LFBOT)

Oktoober 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Pilguheit kosmilisse veebi: Universumi suurimate struktuuride kaardistamine

Oktoober 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentaarid