Linnaelu

Uute tehnoloogiate ja tehisintellekti võimsuse tutvustamine

teadus

45 jala pikkune asteroid 2023 SE4 läheneb Maale suurel kiirusel

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
45 jala pikkune asteroid 2023 SE4 läheneb Maale suurel kiirusel

NASA has recently announced that a massive asteroid named 2023 SE4 is hurtling towards Earth at an alarming speed. According to data provided by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the asteroid is currently on a trajectory towards our planet, with a velocity of 16,509 kilometers per hour. It is expected to make a close approach to Earth tomorrow, September 29, 2023.

This asteroid, with a size of about 45 feet (comparable to a one-floor house), belongs to the Aten group of Near-Earth asteroids. The proximity of this space rock has drawn attention from astronomers and space enthusiasts alike. While the term “close approach” may sound alarming, it is important to note that in astronomical terms, a close approach simply means that the asteroid will pass relatively near Earth in its orbit, but not actually collide with our planet.

NASA and other space agencies around the world constantly monitor and track Near-Earth objects to study their orbits, characteristics, and potential threats. This vigilance ensures that any potential impact can be accurately predicted and assessed. In this case, NASA has determined that there is no risk of impact from asteroid 2023 SE4.

As the asteroid approaches, scientists will continue to gather data to learn more about its composition and trajectory. This information will contribute to our understanding of asteroids and their potential implications for our planet.

Allikad:
- NASA
– Maalähedaste objektide uuringute keskus (CNEOS)

By Robert Andrew

seotud Post

teadus

Uuring paljastab Arktika järvedes metaani rattasõidu mõju kliimamuutustele

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia
teadus

NASA ja SpaceX määrasid Psyche-missiooni oktoobri alguskuupäeva

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew
teadus

Küpsiste eelistuste haldamise tähtsus isikupärastatud veebikogemuse jaoks

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Sa panid mööda

teadus

Uuring paljastab Arktika järvedes metaani rattasõidu mõju kliimamuutustele

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA ja SpaceX määrasid Psyche-missiooni oktoobri alguskuupäeva

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

Küpsiste eelistuste haldamise tähtsus isikupärastatud veebikogemuse jaoks

September 30, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentaarid
teadus

NASA laiendab New Horizonsi kosmoseaparaadi tegevust multidistsiplinaarse teaduse jaoks

September 30, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentaarid