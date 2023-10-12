2023. aasta osooniauk Antarktika kohal on rekordiliselt üks suurimaid

Scientists have been observing a positive trend in the size of the ozone hole over Antarctica for the past two decades. However, measurements from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite reveal that 2023’s ozone hole is one of the biggest on record. This hole, also known as an “ozone depleting area,” reached a size of over 10 million square miles (26 million square km) on September 16, 2023, which is roughly three times the size of Brazil.

The size of the ozone hole fluctuates throughout the year, with the maximum size usually occurring from mid-September to mid-October. As temperatures in the southern hemisphere rise and the polar vortex weakens, the ozone depletion slows down and eventually returns to normal levels by the end of December.

The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, launched in 2017, is equipped with an advanced multispectral imaging spectrometer called Tropomi. This instrument detects atmospheric gases and measures total ozone levels to provide accurate data for monitoring the ozone layer and its evolution.

Diego Loyola, a senior scientist at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), explains that the Sentinel-5P measurements extend the global ozone data record and allow for close monitoring of the ozone layer. The data is processed within three hours and provided to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which includes it in their analysis and forecasting system.

CAMS senior scientist Antje Inness notes that the 2023 ozone hole started early and rapidly grew in size. She suggests that the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in January 2022 may have contributed to the larger ozone hole. The volcano injected a significant amount of water vapor into the stratosphere, which could have led to the formation of polar stratospheric clouds and accelerated ozone depletion.

However, the exact impact of the volcano on the ozone hole is still under investigation. Previous instances of injecting such substantial amounts of water vapor into the stratosphere are scarce, making it challenging to determine the full extent of the volcano’s effect.

Despite the current size of the ozone hole, the Montreal Protocol, established in 1987, has been successful in reducing ozone-depleting substances and protecting the ozone layer. Scientists predict that with the continued decrease of these harmful substances, the global ozone layer will recover and reach its normal state by around 2050.

In conclusion, 2023’s ozone hole over Antarctica is one of the largest on record, possibly influenced by the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano. The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite’s measurements provide valuable data for monitoring the ozone layer and assessing its evolution.

