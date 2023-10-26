New Insights on Ancient Roman Glass Uncover Potential for Photonic Crystals

Scientists have made a remarkable discovery at several ancient Roman archaeological and construction sites. Fragments of ancient Roman glass vessels, which have been buried beneath the earth for centuries, have been found to possess unique modern technological potential. These glass fragments, known for their stunning iridescent colors, actually contain photonic crystals that can produce optical effects by filtering and reflecting light.

Photonic crystals are nanostructures with ordered arrangements of atoms that can create iridescent coloration. They are found in various animals and have also been engineered artificially for a wide range of applications. However, the presence of photonic crystals on ancient Roman glass shards was not something the research team initially anticipated.

The discovery was made by engineering professors Fiorenzo Omenetto and Giulia Guidetti at Tufts University’s Silklab. The molecular structure of these tiny glass shards rearranges over thousands of years, resulting in the formation of photonic crystals. The unique atomic and mineral structures on the glass shards were generated by exposure to environmental conditions such as changes in pH and variations in groundwater.

The research team affectionately dubbed a particularly captivating glass shard “Wow glass” due to its sparkling appearance. This shard was recovered from a site near modern-day Aquileia, Italy, an ancient Roman city. Scanning electron microscopy revealed the structural composition and elemental analysis of the glass.

The golden mirrored patina on the exterior of the glass is attributed to the formation of Bragg stacks, which are layers of silica with alternating densities. The team believes that this formation is the result of corrosion and reconstruction processes driven by soil, minerals, rainwater, and other factors. The layers of crystalline material are incredibly ordered and consist of hundreds of alternating silica and mineral layers.

These findings open up possibilities for replicating and accelerating the growth of optical materials in the lab. Instead of having to manufacture them, researchers may be able to grow these materials using similar processes that occur naturally on ancient Roman glass shards.

Overall, this breakthrough sheds new light on the ancient Roman glass and its untapped technological potential. The study, “Photonic crystals built by time in ancient Roman glass,” was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

FAQ

Mis on fotoonilised kristallid?

Photonic crystals are nanostructures that possess ordered arrangements of atoms, resulting in unique optical effects. They can filter and reflect light, producing iridescent coloration. These crystals are found in nature in various animals and have also been engineered artificially for a wide range of applications.

What is the significance of the photonic crystals found on ancient Roman glass?

The discovery of photonic crystals on ancient Roman glass fragments provides insight into the unique technological potential of these artifacts. It unveils the natural formation of optical materials over time, which could potentially be replicated and accelerated in the lab. This opens up possibilities for growing optical materials rather than relying solely on manufacturing processes.

How were the photonic crystals formed on the ancient Roman glass shards?

The formation of photonic crystals on the glass shards is believed to be a result of corrosion and reconstruction processes. Changes in environmental conditions, such as pH and groundwater variations, along with the presence of soil and minerals, contributed to the diffusion and cyclical corrosion of the silica in the glass. The resulting layers of crystalline material are incredibly ordered and consist of alternating silica and mineral layers.