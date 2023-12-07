India and US Collaborate on Ambitious Space Projects

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is set to collaborate with the US space agency NASA on ambitious space projects. One significant aspect of this collaboration is the possibility of sending an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS). The decision to select the Indian astronaut will be made by ISRO based on their criteria and space program goals. If everything goes as planned, the Indian astronaut will be trained and ready for launch by the end of 2024.

NASA currently dispatches astronauts to the ISS using Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket and spacecraft. The duration of the Indian astronaut’s stay on the ISS will depend on the scientific objectives and experiments chosen by India for the mission. Typically, astronauts stay on the ISS for approximately six months. However, some have stayed for longer durations, such as Scott Kelly and Mikhail Kornienko who completed a year-long mission.

Collaborating with countries that have experience in space exploration offers valuable technological insights and cost reductions. India’s aspirations go beyond the ISS program, with plans to establish its own space station, the ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’, by 2035. The US has expressed its willingness to support India in constructing a commercial space station by 2040.

This collaboration between India and the US has the potential to drive innovation and further human exploration in space. India’s active involvement in initiatives such as the Artemis Accords and the Gaganyaan project demonstrates its commitment to space exploration and the peaceful utilization of outer space. Moreover, these collaborative efforts will not only enhance India’s capabilities and expertise in human spaceflight but also foster scientific and technological cooperation in various fields.

Overall, these collaborative efforts hold enormous potential in shaping India’s space endeavors and contributing to our broader understanding of the universe. They also serve as inspiration for India’s younger generation to pursue careers in STEM fields and instill a sense of wonder and appreciation for the vast universe.

