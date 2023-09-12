Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Noticias

Los miembros del programa Xbox Insider pueden unirse a la beta cerrada de Party Animals

ByMamfo Brescia

12 de septiembre de 2023
Los miembros del programa Xbox Insider pueden unirse a la beta cerrada de Party Animals

Microsoft has announced that members of the Xbox Insider program will have the opportunity to participate in a closed beta test for the upcoming multiplayer game, Party Animals. The closed beta will allow players to experience the party-themed game before its official launch next week.

Starting on Friday, September 15 at 5 a.m. Pacific time, Xbox Insider members can apply for the closed beta by launching the Xbox Insider Hub app on their console. From there, they can select the Party Animals Playtest under Previews, and then join the beta. The closed beta will end on Tuesday, September 19 at 8:59 a.m. Pacific time.

Once accepted into the closed beta, participants will receive a notification on their Xbox console when the beta test begins. They can then navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub app and select Show in Store to download the beta client.

Party Animals offers players the opportunity to battle with or against friends in a variety of game modes. Players can choose from a diverse cast of adorable animals and compete to be the last one standing in this competitive brawler.

The official launch of Party Animals is scheduled for September 20, with availability on PC and Microsoft’s Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. Preorders for the game can be made on the Xbox.com site.

Fuentes:
– Microsoft Blog Post

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Noticias

La empresa de inteligencia artificial Ubotica Technologies e IBM se asocian para recopilar datos en el espacio

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Noticias

Experimenta la cultura del skate en Bomb Rush Cyberfunk

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Noticias

Avances en la observación de nanopartículas mediante fibras ópticas

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

El futuro del marketing digital en la industria automotriz

14 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

La startup de moda de lujo SYKY lanza una plataforma digital durante la Semana de la Moda de Londres

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

PROMISE Technology Unveils High-Performance Pegasus R12 RAID Storage Solution at IBC 2023

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

NASA’s Space Launch System Faces Criticism over Lack of Transparency and Costs

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios