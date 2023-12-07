Las tormentas invernales continúan afectando a varios estados

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for several states as a multi-day storm continues to bring snow and rain to various parts of the country. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued warnings for parts of Maine, New Hampshire, Wyoming, and Alaska, with additional precipitation expected later this week. However, a warning for areas of Vermont has expired.

The NWS forecasts that the ongoing snowstorm affecting New England will slowly subside on Monday. However, an atmospheric river is anticipated to soak the Pacific Northwest and bring heavy rainfall throughout the middle of the week.

Atmospheric rivers are unique weather phenomena that can transport large amounts of moisture through narrow channels in the atmosphere. They can carry up to 15 times the amount of water flowing through the mouth of the Mississippi River. The weekend’s precipitation resulted in heavy snowfall in high-elevation areas of the northwest. The NWS is concerned that additional rainfall could exacerbate snowmelt and increase the risk of flooding.

In Washington and Oregon, rainfall could exceed three inches in some places, with moderate rainfall extending east of the Cascades mountain range. The NWS predicts that a broad stream of atmospheric moisture will move inland from just north of Hawaii, leading to a mild system and high snow levels.

Winter storm warnings are still in effect for central and western Maine, northern New Hampshire, the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges in Wyoming, and southern Alaska. These areas could see significant snowfall accumulation, creating dangerous road conditions.

While the snow may subside in New England, the NWS expects another system to bring scattered snow showers to the Dakotas and other surrounding states, eventually moving towards West Virginia by Wednesday.

It is crucial for residents in these affected areas to stay updated on weather forecasts and follow any instructions or warnings issued by local authorities.