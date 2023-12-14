Los científicos descubren un material revolucionario que podría rivalizar con el diamante

Researchers at the Center for Science at Extreme Conditions at the University of Edinburgh have made a groundbreaking discovery, synthesizing a material that could potentially be the hardest substance on Earth. By combining carbon and nitrogen precursors, the team created carbon nitrides, which are tougher than the second hardest material, cubic boron nitride.

For over three decades, scientists have recognized the potential of carbon nitrides, but their synthesis proved to be a significant challenge. However, this recent breakthrough has opened doors to bridging the gap between high-pressure material synthesis and industrial applications.

Using different forms of carbon nitrogen precursors, the team subjected them to extreme pressures of 70-135 gigapascals and temperatures over 1,500 °C. They then examined the atomic arrangement of the compounds through X-ray beams at various research facilities.

The analysis unveiled that three of the synthesized carbon nitride compounds possessed the necessary structures for an ultra-hard material. What surprised the scientists even more was that these compounds retained their hardness even when cooled off and returned to ambient pressure.

The revolutionary material has the potential for a wide array of applications, such as protective coatings for vehicles and spacecraft, powerful cutting tools, and photodetectors. Not only are these materials extremely hard, but they also demonstrate photoluminescence, piezoelectricity, and high energy density.

“These materials are not only outstanding in their multi-functionality but show that technologically relevant phases can be recovered from a synthesis pressure equivalent to the conditions found thousands of kilometers in the Earth’s interior,” said Florian Trybel, assistant professor at Linköping University.

This collaborative research is expected to unlock new possibilities in the field of material science. The incompressible carbon nitride compounds could revolutionize various industries by providing incredibly durable and versatile materials for future applications.

The findings of this research were published in the journal Advanced Materials.