Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Noticias

Nuevo accesorio para el Pixel Watch: Lite Fit Band de Spigen

ByVicky Stavropoulou

11 de septiembre de 2023
Nuevo accesorio para el Pixel Watch: Lite Fit Band de Spigen

Spigen, a well-known manufacturer of phone cases, has expanded its product range to include accessories for the upcoming Google Pixel Watch. Their latest offering is the Lite Fit band, made from nylon fabric. This band is designed to be flexible, lightweight, and breathable, ensuring lasting comfort for the wearer.

The Lite Fit band comes with a zinc alloy buckle and a stainless steel connector. The connector is said to seamlessly blend in with the casing of the Google Pixel Watch, giving it a sleek and unified look. Currently, only the black color variant is available for purchase, but Spigen suggests that silver and gold options could be offered in the future.

One of the key selling points of the Lite Fit band is its compatibility with every watch in the Pixel Watch Series. Spigen emphasizes its “easy removing clip design” that allows the band to fit flush on any wrist. Additionally, the company describes the band as “simple and timeless” to complement any style or look.

The Lite Fit band is specifically engineered to fit the upcoming Google Pixel Watch (2022). However, it is expected that existing bands designed for previous models will also be compatible with the Pixel Watch 2.

The Spigen Lite Fit band is priced at $24.99 when purchased directly from the company. However, customers can find it for $10 cheaper on Amazon, and it may be available for immediate shipping in some regions. It’s worth noting that Google’s cheapest strap for the Pixel Watch starts at $49.99.

As we eagerly await the launch of the Pixel Watch, accessories like the Lite Fit band from Spigen provide a glimpse into the wearable device’s stylish and customizable potential.

Fuentes:
– Image source: Spigen
– Spigen.com
– Amazon.com [No URLs for sources.]

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Noticias

El telescopio espacial James Webb confirma las mediciones del Hubble sobre la tasa de expansión del universo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Noticias

Preparándose para la misión Artemis III: Explorando el lado oscuro de la Luna

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

WhatsApp presenta la función de canales en 150 países

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

El papel del sistema inmunológico en la alteración de comportamientos

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Cómo encontrar Basculin y Basculegion de rayas blancas en Pokémon Scarlet y Violet

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el huevo misterioso de Jacq en Pokémon Escarlata y Violeta: La máscara verde azulado

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios