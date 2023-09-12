Vida en la ciudad

Experto en Warzone revela un apego dominado perfecto contra campistas y usuarios de Riot Shield

ByRoberto Andrés

12 de septiembre de 2023
Warzone expert and content creator, Metaphor, has recently uncovered an underused but highly effective attachment that is perfect for countering campers and Riot Shield users. The attachment in question is the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment, which can be equipped on the Kastov 762 weapon.

In a recent experiment, Metaphor discovered that the KL40-M2 attachment is surprisingly overpowered. It essentially functions as a Drill Charge launcher, allowing players to fire up to 7 Drill Charges towards enemies while using the weapon. This gives players the ability to “spam” the Drill Charges, making it an extremely formidable tool in combat.

One of the major benefits of using this attachment is its compatibility with the Fast Hands Perk, which allows for quick reloads of the Drill Charge launcher. This enables players to fire off the charges rapidly, causing significant damage and potentially taking down entire buildings.

Moreover, the KL40-M2 attachment also provides recoil stabilization, making it a well-rounded attachment that enhances both offensive and defensive capabilities. Metaphor believes that this attachment is not just a novelty, but rather an entirely viable option for Warzone players looking to switch up their loadouts.

Furthermore, this attachment proves particularly effective against Riot Shield users and those who camp in buildings. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges allows players to break through Riot Shield defenses and flush out campers from their hiding spots.

Metaphor strongly recommends that players give this attachment a try, as it can drastically change the dynamics of gameplay. To unlock the KL40-M2 attachment, players must stick enemy players with 10 Drill Charges, which can be accomplished relatively quickly on the Shipment 24/7 map in Modern Warfare 2.

In conclusion, the KL40-M2 Drill underbarrel attachment has emerged as an underused yet highly powerful option for Warzone players. Its ability to fire multiple Drill Charges makes it a valuable tool against campers and Riot Shield users. With the Fast Hands Perk and recoil stabilization, this attachment has proven to be a game-changer. Give it a shot and experience a new level of dominance on the battlefield.

Fuentes:
– Joseph Pascoulis, Dexerto Warzone Expert, September 11, 2023.

