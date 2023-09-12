Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Noticias

Obtenga un descuento de $10 en la versión para PC de Mortal Kombat 1

ByMamfo Brescia

12 de septiembre de 2023
Obtenga un descuento de $10 en la versión para PC de Mortal Kombat 1

You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

Definiciones:
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

Fuentes:
– No URLs available for the source article.

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Noticias

Una nueva amenaza surge en League of Legends con la llegada de Briar, el hambre contenida

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Noticias

Un nuevo hack basado en WiFi permite escuchar las pulsaciones de teclas

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Nuevo programa de investigación para mejorar el apoyo a la innovación digital y el espíritu empresarial en el Pacífico

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios