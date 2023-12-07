Los residentes de Plum enfrentan un aumento del impuesto a la propiedad a medida que se dispara la inflación

A looming property tax increase has left homeowners in Plum, Pennsylvania concerned as they anticipate higher tax bills next year. The proposed 2024 budget suggests a significant rise in the millage rate from 4.78 to 6.63, an alarming 38.7% jump. Plum Borough resident Brenda Demello expressed her worry about this sudden spike, referring to it as a “balloon payment” that would burden the local population.

Plum’s Finance Director, Michael Whitico, acknowledged that the millage rate has remained unchanged since 2017. However, due to escalating expenses coupled with stagnant wages and Social Security benefits, local officials believe this increase is necessary to maintain a break-even fund balance for the general fund. Whitico estimates that property owners will have to pay an additional $185 per year for every $100,000 of assessed valuation.

Council President Mike Doyle faced the dilemma of either raising the millage rate or cutting services. With expenses continuously rising and surplus funds depleted, the council concluded that an increase was inevitable and essential to comply with state regulations. Doyle emphasized that this adjustment aims to stabilize the budget for the next six years, eliminating the need for yearly discussions on the matter.

While some residents, like Demello, argue that such a substantial increase should be staggered instead of being implemented all at once, the council maintains that an immediate action is necessary and in the best interest of the community. The final decision on the 2024 proposed budget, including the tax increase, will be put to a vote on December 13.

As inflation continues to affect communities nationwide, Plum serves as a prime example of the challenges local governments face in balancing budgets while meeting the needs of residents.