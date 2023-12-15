Estatua de Marilyn Monroe desata debate en Palm Springs

A controversial 26-foot tall sculpture of Marilyn Monroe has sparked a heated debate in Palm Springs. While some business owners and residents celebrate the statue’s presence, others argue that it objectifies an iconic figure. The debate over the statue has intensified in recent months, with various groups working to have it removed from the downtown area and even filing lawsuits.

The original plan was for the Marilyn Monroe statue to remain in its current location until 2024. However, the Palm Springs City Council recently held a special meeting to decide its fate. One property owner suggested that the council vote to keep the statue at its present location forever.

Since its installation in 2012, the statue has been a source of contention among locals. Many business owners appreciated the attention and popularity it brought to the city, citing its cultural significance and ties to Hollywood. On the other hand, some residents argue that the statue is inappropriate for Palm Springs, particularly in light of the current cultural climate and the need to address issues of sexism and misogyny.

In the end, the Palm Springs City Council voted to amend the Palm Springs Specific Plan, allowing the statue to remain in its current location permanently. This decision has been met with mixed reactions, as some visitors believe it adds to the unique charm of the city, while others continue to question its appropriateness.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding the Marilyn Monroe statue reflects larger discussions about public art and its impact on communities. While some view the statue as a cultural landmark, others see it as a reminder of societal inequalities. As Palm Springs moves forward, it will be important for the city to take into account the diverse opinions and concerns expressed by its residents.