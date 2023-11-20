New Kids on the Block: los auriculares OneOdio ofrecen ofertas inmejorables del Black Friday

Looking for a new pair of headphones at unbeatable prices this Black Friday? Look no further than OneOdio, one of the newest brands in the market. While relatively unknown, OneOdio headphones have quickly gained a reputation for their exceptional quality and affordability.

Last year, our team had the opportunity to test the A70 line from OneOdio, and we were pleasantly surprised. These headphones exceeded our expectations with their impressive sound quality, especially considering their affordable price point. They proved to be an excellent entry-level option, perfect for budding DJs and music producers.

Now, let’s dive into their Black Friday deals!

OneOdio A70:

Normal RRP: $42.99

Precio del viernes negro: $ 34.39

OneOdio Monitor60:

Normal RRP: $79.99

Precio del viernes negro: $ 63.99

OneOdio Monitor 80:

Normal RRP: $96.99

Precio del viernes negro: $ 77.59

OpenRock S:

Normal RRP: $42.99

Precio del viernes negro: $ 34.39

These discounts are too good to miss. Whether you’re a music enthusiast, a gamer, or just someone in need of a new pair of headphones, OneOdio has got you covered.

PREGUNTAS MÁS FRECUENTES:

Q: Are OneOdio headphones suitable for professional use?

A: While OneOdio headphones are known for their affordability, they offer excellent sound quality that can satisfy both consumer and professional needs.

Q: Can I use OneOdio headphones with my gaming console?

A: Absolutely! OneOdio headphones are compatible with various devices, including gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones, and more.

Q: Do OneOdio headphones come with a warranty?

A: OneOdio offers a hassle-free one-year warranty on their headphones, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

Q: Where can I purchase OneOdio headphones?

A: You can find the wide range of OneOdio headphones on their official website or through various online retailers.

Don’t miss out on these incredible Black Friday deals from OneOdio. Upgrade your headphones and elevate your audio experience without breaking the bank.