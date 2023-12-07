Dallas Cowboys Might Pursue Anthony Barr After Losing Out on Shaquille Leonard

The Dallas Cowboys were left disappointed after losing out on linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who ultimately signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys now find themselves worryingly thin at the linebacker position and are likely to reassess their options.

One potential candidate that has emerged is former Cowboys player, Anthony Barr. According to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan, Barr’s name has been mentioned as a potential target for the Cowboys. This news might not sit well with Cowboys fans, who celebrated Barr’s signing with the team last year.

Barr’s performance with the Cowboys last season was mixed. While he showed promise as a backup linebacker with pass-rushing abilities, he struggled in coverage, allowing 20 catches on 25 targets for 210 yards and a high passer rating. However, the Cowboys wouldn’t necessarily sign Barr for his coverage skills, as their current starters at linebacker have the necessary athleticism to handle that role.

Signing Barr won’t be straightforward for the Cowboys, as he is currently on the Vikings practice squad. The Cowboys would need to make some roster moves in order to sign him, as players can’t be signed directly from one practice squad to another.

Despite the potential complications, Barr’s familiarity with the Cowboys and his knowledge of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system make him an enticing option. At this point in the season, the Cowboys may prioritize familiarity over big-name signings.

The Cowboys have been performing well this season, even without major additions, but adding Barr could further strengthen their defense.