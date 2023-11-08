El misterio de la estrella de mar: decodificando la simetría de los equinodermos

For over a century, the question of where the head of a starfish is located has puzzled scientists. Unlike other species that display axial symmetry, these enigmatic creatures and their echinoderm relatives, including sea urchins and sea cucumbers, exhibit radial symmetry. However, a recent breakthrough by researchers from Stanford, Berkeley, Columbia, Southampton, and Okinawa universities has shed light on this long-standing mystery.

The French postdoctoral student at Stanford, Laurent Formery, and his colleagues have conclusively determined that “essentially, a starfish is just a head.” In their groundbreaking study published in the journal Nature, they used molecular studies to establish this new perspective. Genes provided the key to answering this question that anatomy alone could not.

By mapping gene expression in starfish using cutting-edge techniques like RNA tomography and in situ hybridization, Formery and his team unraveled the traditional head/trunk/tail distribution observed in bilateral species. Surprisingly, the researchers found that the genes responsible for the head were expressed throughout the length of the starfish’s arms. No molecular markers associated with the trunk or tail were discovered. Instead, following the genes coding for different parts of the head revealed an anteroposterior axis extending from the center to the periphery of each arm.

This discovery opens up new avenues for further exploration into the development and evolution of these remarkable creatures. Scientists aim to better understand how starfish transition from bilaterally symmetrical larvae to adults with radial symmetry. Additionally, they seek to uncover the reasons and mechanisms behind the divergence of echinoderms from the common bilateral ancestor that dates back around 600 million years.

