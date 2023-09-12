Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Noticias

Evento de lanzamiento del iPhone 15 2023: presentación de una nueva serie de teléfonos inteligentes

ByMamfo Brescia

12 de septiembre de 2023
Evento de lanzamiento del iPhone 15 2023: presentación de una nueva serie de teléfonos inteligentes

Apple is set to reveal its highly anticipated next smartphone series, the iPhone 15, at an event called “Wonderlust.” The event will take place at 10:30 pm IST, with the company expected to announce the sale date for the iPhone 15 Series. Leaks suggest that the new iPhones may come with an Android-like Type-C charging port and improved camera features.

In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple will also be launching other products such as Airpods and Watches. However, the main attraction of the event will undoubtedly be the iPhone 15 series.

Apple fans will be able to watch the iPhone 15 launch event live on Apple TV and the official YouTube channel of Apple for free. The event will take place on September 12 at 10:30 pm IST.

Experts and analysts predict that the pricing of the iPhone 15 series will be $100 higher than previous models. In India, the base model of the iPhone 15 is expected to start at $899 or Rs 90,000, while the iPhone 15 Plus may be priced at $999.

The base model of the iPhone 15 will feature a 6.1-inch display and 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Plus will come with a larger 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 15 is rumored to come with the A17 bionic chip, improved battery life, titanium edges, enhanced camera capabilities, and various software upgrades.

There is also speculation surrounding the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may feature a periscope telephoto lens. This device is expected to garner significant attention at the event.

Overall, the iPhone 15 launch event promises to unveil a new and exciting smartphone series with enhanced features and capabilities. Apple enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the official announcement and further details about the iPhone 15.

Fuentes:
– Article title: iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023: Apple is all set to reveal its next smartphone series – iPhone 15
– Source: N/A

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Noticias

El telescopio espacial James Webb confirma las mediciones del Hubble sobre la tasa de expansión del universo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Noticias

Preparándose para la misión Artemis III: Explorando el lado oscuro de la Luna

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Cómo encontrar Basculin y Basculegion de rayas blancas en Pokémon Scarlet y Violet

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el huevo misterioso de Jacq en Pokémon Escarlata y Violeta: La máscara verde azulado

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Noticias

El telescopio espacial James Webb confirma las mediciones del Hubble sobre la tasa de expansión del universo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Influencer australiano enfrenta reacciones violentas por declaración controvertida sobre enfermedad

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios