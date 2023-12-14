Intel presenta el impresionante rendimiento de las GPU Arc de próxima generación

Intel recently held a roundtable with technology enthusiasts to provide a sneak peek into the highly anticipated Meteor Lake CPU series. While the official launch is scheduled for tomorrow, the event shed light on the new Core Ultra 100 series, codenamed Meteor Lake, and its advanced features.

One of the most exciting aspects of Meteor Lake is its revolutionary CPU design. Intel has taken a different approach by adopting a disaggregated design, which integrates CPU, GPU, and SoC tiles independently. While the focus has been on the AI capabilities of Meteor Lake, the advancements in the graphics subsystem are truly fascinating.

Intel has officially confirmed that the integrated Arc GPUs will offer cutting-edge graphics capabilities. Derived from the discrete Alchemist and based on the Xe-LPG architecture, these GPUs will support DirectX12 Ultimate and feature an advanced media engine with AV1 encoding support. Moreover, they will incorporate upscaling technology like XeSS, ensuring a top-notch visual experience.

In addition to these features, Intel has significantly improved the performance of the Arc iGPU by adding more cores and enhancing clocks. Intel claims that the Arc iGPU will deliver twice the performance of the Xe-LPG used in the Raptor and Alder Lake series. With a full configuration of 8 Xe-Cores, the Arc iGPU rivals the performance of the smaller ACM-G11 discrete GPU.

Not only has Intel focused on GPU advancements, but they have also made notable improvements to the CPU features. The Core Ultra 165H, in particular, offers over an 8% increase in performance per watt compared to the Core i7-1370P and an 11% increase over the Ryzen 7840U, while operating at similar power levels.

During the event, Intel showcased live demos featuring two laptops equipped with Intel and AMD hardware, respectively. The Core Ultra 7 155H processor with 16 cores and 22 threads outperformed the AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 7840U with 8 cores and 16 threads in Cinebench 2024, scoring an impressive 922 points.

In terms of gaming performance, Intel’s Arc graphics scored significantly higher than AMD’s solution in 3DMark Time Spy. And according to Intel’s presentation, the Core Ultra 7 165H Arc iGPU offers an average performance boost of 10% compared to the Ryzen 7 7840U RDNA3 graphics at 28W.

While this sneak peek event provided fascinating insights, more details about the Core Ultra 100 series will be unveiled during the official launch event later today. Technology enthusiasts can expect even more exciting announcements from Intel.