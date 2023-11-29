Nuevo Infinix Hot 40i: un teléfono económico con conectividad NFC

The Infinix Hot 40i, a budget smartphone, has been launched in Saudi Arabia. This latest offering from Infinix comes with NFC connectivity and is available in two storage variants. While the official website hasn’t listed the phone yet, it is already up for purchase on popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Noon.

The Infinix Hot 40i is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, accompanied by up to 16GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. When it comes to the camera department, the phone sports a 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear and a 32-megapixel front camera for capturing stunning selfies.

In terms of price and availability, the Infinix Hot 40i is offered in two variants – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at SAR 375 (approximately Rs. 8,300) and SAR 465 (approximately Rs. 10,300) respectively. It is available in four attractive color options – Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black.

The Infinix Hot 40i features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, offering smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. It runs on the latest Android 13 out-of-the-box, providing a modern and customizable user interface.

To keep you going all day long, the Hot 40i is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. Additionally, for added security, the phone includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor placed on the power button.

With the inclusion of NFC connectivity, the Infinix Hot 40i allows users to enjoy features like contactless payments through popular payment apps like Google Pay and Apple Pay. NFC enables short-range contactless data transfer, making it a convenient feature for everyday use.

PREGUNTAS MÁS FRECUENTES:

Q: Where can I buy the Infinix Hot 40i?

A: The Infinix Hot 40i is currently available for purchase on Amazon and Noon.

Q: What are the storage variants available for the Infinix Hot 40i?

A: The Infinix Hot 40i comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Q: Does the Infinix Hot 40i support NFC connectivity?

A: Yes, the Infinix Hot 40i supports NFC connectivity, allowing for contactless data transfer and contactless payments.

Q: What is the price of the Infinix Hot 40i?

A: The Infinix Hot 40i is priced at SAR 375 (approximately Rs. 8,300) for the 4GB RAM variant and SAR 465 (approximately Rs. 10,300) for the 8GB RAM variant.

Q: What are the color options available for the Infinix Hot 40i?

A: The Infinix Hot 40i is available in Horizon Gold, Palm Blue, Starfall Green, and Starlit Black color options.