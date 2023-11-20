Dos hermanos conquistan los cielos por una causa digna

Sean O’Kane, 25, and his brother Eoghan, 24, recently embarked on a thrilling skydiving adventure to raise funds for Marie Curie, a charity that provided invaluable support to their late mother, Martina.

The O’Kane brothers, both hailing from County Derry, decided to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their mother’s passing by taking part in an adrenaline-fueled skydive. Their efforts were nothing short of remarkable, as they managed to garner an impressive sum of nearly £9,000 for Marie Curie.

Having lost their mother to cancer when they were just young children, Sean and Eoghan were deeply touched by the care and assistance provided by Marie Curie during Martina’s final days. Inspired by her memory, Sean, an actuary, joined his brother Eoghan, an electrician who had recently relocated to Sydney with his girlfriend, in organizing the fundraising skydive.

The daring leap into the unknown was an exhilarating experience for the brothers. Sean spoke enthusiastically about the adrenaline rush, stating, “It was a great buzz to do the skydive and really exciting as it was something we hadn’t done before.” The emotional weight of their mission was not lost on them, with Sean expressing, “It was also very emotional for us just before and after we jumped, just thinking of Mummy as we were doing it in her memory.”

For the O’Kane family, Martina’s 20th anniversary holds special significance, as it coincides with the anticipation of welcoming their first grandchild. The impending arrival serves as a poignant reminder of the milestones their late mother missed, making the fundraising endeavor for Marie Curie all the more meaningful.

The brothers’ aunt, Sandra Kelly, reflected on their extraordinary undertaking with pride, remarking, “When Sean and Eoghan told me they were doing the skydive, I thought it was a very courageous thing to do. Martina would be the proudest mother in the world of all four of her children, now 20 years later.”

Fuente: mariecurie.org.uk