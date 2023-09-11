Vida en la ciudad

El renacimiento de la fantasía: de Baldur's Gate 3 a Coda

ByMamfo Brescia

11 de septiembre de 2023
In recent years, there has been a notable resurgence of gonzo high fantasy. The popularity of Critical Role and other actual-play fantasy tabletop role-playing games, along with the success of a Dungeons & Dragons movie that actually received praise, has set the stage for the explosive triumph of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 takes players on a thrilling journey through the Underdark as they seek to impress Karlach, a formidable berserker with a dark past. However, the game’s characters are no longer as sexually charged as they once were, resulting in a slower pace for those seeking romantic encounters.

Fortunately, fans of the “useless bard and tall, buff berserker” dynamic can find solace in Coda, an epic fantasy series known for its vibrant visuals and anti-doomer theme. Now, Coda fans have something to celebrate as the long-awaited sequel to the original series is set to launch this week.

Coda delivers an array of captivating elements, including a disillusioned bard weary of typical hero tales, a setting reminiscent of Mad Max with quirky factions, and a hero injecting concentrated magic into the veins of his monstrous unicorn. Writer Simon Spurrier and artist Matías Bergara collaborated on Coda, which was initially published in 2018. The story tackled grand existential questions about saving the world by believing in people or dooming it with blind faith in heroes and magic, all while exploring the complexities of relationships.

While Dungeons & Dragons provides beautifully illustrated books to immerse readers in the world of fantasy, Coda presents itself as a truly unique experience, comparable to a striking piece of art painted on the side of a cool van. The sequel to Coda maintains the series’ distinctive style while continuing the intertwined narratives of Serka and Hum.

In this self-aware fantasy renaissance, fans no longer need to settle for a single story featuring a monstrous lady berserker in love. They can partake in romantic encounters with Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3 and delve back into the captivating story of Hum and Serka in Coda. For those eagerly awaiting the attention of Karlach, the release of the Coda sequel provides a companion to enjoy in the meantime.

