El nuevo juego de rol espacial Starfield presenta al popular personaje Sam Coe

ByRoberto Andrés

11 de septiembre de 2023
Sam Coe, the bisexual companion character in Bethesda’s spacefaring RPG Starfield, has quickly become a favorite among players. Portrayed by voice actor Elias Toufexis, Sam Coe stands out with his gruff cowboy vibe and distinctive voice. Toufexis, known for his roles as Adam Jensen in the Deus Ex games and L’ak on Star Trek: Discovery, brought his creative input to the development of Sam Coe, making him a well-rounded and relatable character. Despite facing backlash from some conservative gamers, Toufexis proudly portrayed Sam Coe as bisexual, emphasizing the importance of diversity and representation in games. The character’s romantic options are open to players of any gender. Toufexis also revealed that he adored Sam Coe from the beginning, as the character had many similarities to himself.

Toufexis also shared his thoughts on the potential impact of AI in the voice acting industry. While he believes that AI cannot fully replace real actors, he acknowledges that it could take away certain roles and job opportunities. With his distinctive voice and iconic performances like Sam Coe, Toufexis feels that big roles are likely to remain safe from AI replication. However, he emphasizes the importance of protecting actors’ livelihoods and standing up against the unauthorized use of their voices for profit or promotion. Overall, Toufexis remains optimistic that people will continue to appreciate and seek out the authenticity of real acting versus AI-generated voices.

**Definitions:**
– RPG: Juego de rol
– Companion character: A non-player character (NPC) who can join the player as a companion and often provides additional support or storyline in a game.
– Voice actor: A performer who lends their voice to characters in video games, animations, and other forms of media.
– Bisexual: Attracted to both males and females.
– Backlash: Negative or hostile reaction.
– Representation: The depiction or portrayal of a diverse range of individuals or groups in media, such as games, to reflect and include different identities and experiences.

