El Galaxy Ring de Samsung debutará junto con el Galaxy S24

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de septiembre de 2023
Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Ring is expected to make its debut early next year, potentially stealing the spotlight from the Galaxy S24 at Samsung’s upcoming event. Noted leaker Ice Universe has sparked speculation that the Smart Ring will be launched alongside the S24 series, but unfortunately, little is known about the device at this time.

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Ring is said to feature sensors capable of collecting health data and transmitting it to a smartphone, similar to the popular Oura Ring. A leaked patent further indicates that the Galaxy Ring will serve as a tool for health tracking, measurement, monitoring, and the uploading of fitness and sleep-related information.

It appears that Samsung is taking inspiration from Oura’s successful design, although it’s worth noting that Ice Universe speaks highly of the ring despite its limited features. However, the Galaxy Ring is not the only wearable device Samsung has been working on. The company has also patented the Galaxy Glasses, a multifunctional device that includes virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses.

These Galaxy Glasses could potentially serve as Samsung’s answer to the Apple Vision Pro, and are potentially even more intriguing than the Galaxy Ring. Yet, it remains unclear when or if the Galaxy Glasses will actually come to market.

Overall, Samsung’s foray into wearable technology with the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Glasses shows the company’s commitment to expanding its product offerings in the tech and health sectors. It will be interesting to see how these devices are received by consumers and how they stack up against the competition.

Definiciones:
– Galaxy Ring: An upcoming wearable device from Samsung that is rumored to feature health sensors and data collection capabilities similar to the Oura Ring.
– Galaxy S24: The next flagship smartphone in Samsung’s Galaxy S series.
– Oura Ring: A popular wearable device that tracks and monitors health and sleep-related data.
– Galaxy Glasses: A multifunctional device from Samsung that includes virtual reality headsets, augmented reality headsets, headphones, smartphones, and smart glasses.

Fuente: SamMobile

