Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

Un sistema bioelectrónico portátil para la curación de heridas

ByVicky Stavropoulou

12 de septiembre de 2023
Un sistema bioelectrónico portátil para la curación de heridas

Researchers have developed a wearable bioelectronic system for delivering therapeutic agents targeted at wound healing. The system consists of a 3D printed polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) device integrated with a printed circuit board (PCB) and capillary tubes filled with hydrogels. The PCB has different designs, including one that is wired and two that are battery-powered with and without inbuilt memory. The PDMS device acts as a bridge between the wound site and electrical components, allowing for the delivery of ions and charged biomolecules.

Tests conducted on murine models showed promising results. Wounds treated with the bioelectronic system showed a 36% improvement in the M1/M2 ratio compared to control wounds, indicating enhanced wound repair. The battery-powered system also demonstrated the ability to continuously deliver charged biomolecules for up to seven hours, showing potential for long-term therapeutic administration.

The modular design of the system allows for easy customization and scalability, making it adaptable for various therapeutic applications. The PDMS device and PCB can be interchanged with different components, and the manufacturing process is repeatable and scalable. This wearable bioelectronic system has the potential to be part of a closed-loop wearable medicine delivery platform.

The study findings highlight the effectiveness and biocompatibility of the bioelectronic system in promoting wound healing. The platform’s ability to provide controlled delivery of therapeutic agents directly to the wound site could revolutionize the field of wound care. Further research and development are needed to optimize the system and explore its potential applications in clinical settings.

(Source: Scientific Reports)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Tecnología

El futuro de la exploración submarina: profundidades no cartografiadas y sumergibles impulsados ​​por IA

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios