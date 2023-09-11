Vida en la ciudad

Se revelan los juegos de septiembre de PlayStation Plus: NieR Replicant, Star Ocean y más

ByRoberto Andrés

11 de septiembre de 2023
The lineup of PlayStation Plus free games for September has been revealed, and it includes some highly anticipated titles. The information comes from reliable source Dealabs, known for leaking game lists in advance. These games are expected to be available from September 19th, but the official confirmation is still pending.

One of the standout titles in the lineup is NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, which has been praised as a “safe choice for fans” in Eurogamer’s review. The game features multiple endings that require players to replay sections, although some may find this repetitive. Nevertheless, it has been well-received by players and critics alike.

Another noteworthy game is Unpacking, which has garnered much acclaim since its release. It won Game of the Year at the Indie Live Expo awards and received the BAFTA for Best Narrative in 2022. Eurogamer’s former editor-in-chief Martin described Unpacking as “an irresistible thing” and praised its unique and human storytelling.

Alongside NieR Replicant and Unpacking, the September lineup also includes Star Ocean The Divine Force, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2. These titles offer a diverse range of genres and gameplay experiences for players to enjoy.

However, it’s worth noting that these releases come after Sony’s announcement of a global price increase for PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Subscribers in the UK now have to pay £59.99 for 12 months of PlayStation Plus Essential, with price hikes for Extra and Extra Premium subscriptions as well.

Overall, the September lineup of PlayStation Plus games offers a mix of highly anticipated titles and critically acclaimed experiences. Whether you’re a fan of action RPGs, narrative-driven games, or strategy simulations, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

