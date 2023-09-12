Microsoft Surface Duo ya no recibirá actualizaciones de software

The Microsoft Surface Duo, released in September 2020, has reached the end of its software update journey. As of now, the device will no longer receive Android version upgrades and security patches. This news may disappoint users who were promised three years of software support when they purchased the foldable device.

When the Surface Duo was launched, it came with Android 10 pre-installed. Microsoft assured users that they would receive three years of Android security updates and operating system upgrades. However, the device only received two Android version upgrades in its lifespan. In January 2022, it was updated to Android 11, and later in October, it received the Android 12L update. Unfortunately, Android 12L will be the last Android version upgrade for the Surface Duo.

The lack of software support for a device with a price tag of $1,399 is certainly underwhelming for users. It leaves them with a device that may not have the latest features or security improvements.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, released in October 2021, will also only receive three years of software support. It currently runs on Android 11 and received the Android 12L update in October 2022. However, Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether the Surface Duo 2 will receive any further Android OS upgrades before the support ends in October 2024.

It is essential for users to consider the software support lifespan of a device when making a purchase decision. While the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 offered unique features and form factors, the limited software updates may impact their long-term usability.

In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Duo line will no longer receive software updates, including Android version upgrades and security patches. This leaves users with devices that will not receive the latest features and improvements. Users should consider the software support lifespan of a device before making a purchase decision, particularly for devices in the higher price range.

