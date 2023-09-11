Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

Microsoft Paint en Windows 11 presenta la herramienta de eliminación de fondo

ByRoberto Andrés

11 de septiembre de 2023
Microsoft Paint en Windows 11 presenta la herramienta de eliminación de fondo

Microsoft has taken a major step toward enhancing the capabilities of its Paint app in Windows 11 with the introduction of a background removal tool. Similar to the functionality found in Adobe Photoshop, this feature allows Windows users to easily remove backgrounds from images with just a single click, streamlining graphic editing tasks.

To take advantage of this powerful tool, users will first need to ensure they have the latest version of the Paint app installed. They can update the Windows 11 Paint app to version 11.2306.30 through the Microsoft Store. Once updated, users can launch the app and open the image they want to edit on a blank canvas.

To access the background removal tool, users need to look to the top-left of the image and find the ‘Image’ section. Within this section, they will locate and select the ‘Background Remove’ button. By clicking this button, the entire background of the image will be removed, leaving only the cutout of the subject selected.

For those who desire more control over the editing process, the background removal tool allows for customized removal. Users can use the rectangle select tool to specify the area from which they want to remove the background, offering greater precision.

At present, the background removal tool is exclusively available to Windows Insiders, and Microsoft has not provided a specific timeline for the feature’s wider release. However, based on past practices, it is likely that the company will roll out the tool to all Windows 11 users after a few weeks of testing. Therefore, it is advisable for users to keep an eye out for updates.

With the addition of the background removal tool, Microsoft Paint in Windows 11 is making graphic editing more accessible and efficient for creative users. This feature simplifies the process of isolating subjects from their backgrounds, and while currently limited to Windows Insiders, it is expected to become widely available in the near future.

Fuentes:
– Microsoft Paint in Windows 11
– Microsoft Store update process

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Tecnología

NRG lanza Valorant Player s0m en su transición al streaming

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Tecnología

Minecraft Live 2023: fecha, votación de la mafia, anuncios y cómo verlo

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Tecnología

Apple presenta la nueva línea de iPhone 15: esto es lo que necesita saber

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Noticias

Nueva tecnología tiene como objetivo limpiar la basura espacial

14 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Noticias

Beneficios de ser un escritor independiente

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

NRG lanza Valorant Player s0m en su transición al streaming

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Noticias

14 pasatiempos refrescantes para abrazar tu feminidad

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios