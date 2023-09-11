Vida en la ciudad

El próximo evento de lanzamiento del iPhone de Apple y su impacto potencial en el rendimiento de las acciones

11 de septiembre de 2023
El próximo evento de lanzamiento del iPhone de Apple y su impacto potencial en el rendimiento de las acciones

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone model, the iPhone 15, at its highly anticipated launch event, “Wonderlust.” Historically, Apple’s stock tends to outperform in the six months following an iPhone launch. However, within one to three months following the event, the stock moves in line with the market, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring. Despite this positive trend, Apple’s stock has faced challenges in recent sessions due to reports of China banning the use of iPhones in government agencies and state-owned enterprises. These challenges, along with a weaker macroeconomic backdrop and slowing consumer spending, have contributed to a 4.4% decline in Apple shares this month.

Analysts are closely watching for any impact on demand from potential price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro models. Barclays analyst Tim Long predicts that there will be headwinds to units sold, particularly due to increased average selling prices against a weaker overall economic climate. Wall Street expectations for this year’s iPhone include minor updates such as a refreshed internal processor, frame, USB-C ports, and potentially upgraded camera, battery, and processor for the Pro models. The Apple Watch is also expected to receive an improved battery and new band colors.

With the possibility of price hikes for Pro models, some analysts anticipate a boost in iPhone revenue estimates. Angelo Zino of CFRA suggests that raising prices could increase revenue estimates by 6% to 8%. Despite speculation about potential price increases and the lack of a “wow” factor in this year’s product launch, Apple’s consistent build quality, software updates, and market share gain have been recognized by analysts as positive contributing factors.

When considering the impact on Apple shares, it’s important to note that historical trends suggest a potentially weaker period ahead, with recent news out of China and signs of softening consumer spending. Morgan Stanley’s Woodring indicates that Apple’s launch events often result in a “sell-the-news” scenario, with shares underperforming by about 15 basis points on the day of the launch and remaining in line with the market in the following one to three months. However, past data also shows that Apple shares have outperformed the market by nearly 14% on average in the three months leading up to a launch, and by almost 19% in the six months prior. This indicates that while there may be a weaker short-term performance, investors who hold on could see shares outperform by 8% on average in the six months after the event.

Looking ahead, Wall Street sees a positive long-term outlook for Apple shares, but it could take time for these tailwinds to materialize. It is essential to consider the potential impact of low buyside estimates and expectations for flat shipments on this year’s stock performance. While Apple’s stock valuation remains elevated compared to historical levels, there are factors such as pent-up demand and easy year-over-year comparisons that position Apple for outperformance in the new year.

