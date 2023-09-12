Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

First Advantage adquiere el proveedor de tecnología biométrica Infinite ID

ByRoberto Andrés

12 de septiembre de 2023
First Advantage adquiere el proveedor de tecnología biométrica Infinite ID

First Advantage, a provider of employment background screening and verification services, has announced its acquisition of biometrics technology provider, Infinite ID, for $41 million in cash. The acquisition aims to expand First Advantage’s network and identity verification offerings for its U.S. customers.
Infinite ID, headquartered in Hicksville, New York, is a portfolio company of private investment firm Enlightenment Capital. The company is expected to generate more than $10 million in annual revenues. The biometrics technology provider offers identification and authentication tools for various sectors, including defense and intelligence, national security, law enforcement, border security, disaster response and emergency management, and corporate security.
CEO of First Advantage, Scott Staples, stated that Infinite ID’s software complements the company’s existing RightID and Digital Identity Services offerings. This acquisition is seen as a significant step towards expanding First Advantage’s product portfolio and core business.
With this acquisition, First Advantage aims to enhance its capabilities in providing advanced biometric technology solutions to help employers reduce risk and maintain compliance. Biometric authentication offers a high level of security by using unique physical or behavioral characteristics, such as fingerprints, facial recognition, or iris scanning, to verify an individual’s identity.
Sources: First Advantage, Infinite ID

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Tecnología

Nuevo programa de investigación para mejorar el apoyo a la innovación digital y el espíritu empresarial en el Pacífico

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Nuevo programa de investigación para mejorar el apoyo a la innovación digital y el espíritu empresarial en el Pacífico

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Google prepara configuraciones basadas en la ubicación para la red Find My Device

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios