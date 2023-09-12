Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

Etiopía integrará la identificación digital con el sector sanitario

ByMamfo Brescia

12 de septiembre de 2023
Etiopía integrará la identificación digital con el sector sanitario

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the National Identity Program have joined forces to integrate the Fayda digital ID into the country’s healthcare sector. This collaboration, known as the “Digital ID for Health,” aims to serve as a patient registry and support various healthcare initiatives, including national health insurance schemes, employee and professional licensing, and health records sharing.

The partnership between the National Identity Program and the Ministry of Health seeks to simplify transactions and reduce fraudulent claims through secure, real-time identity verification. While the announcement does not provide specific details on how identity verification and authentication will be carried out, it is likely to involve the use of biometrics captured during the enrollment process for Fayda.

Since 2019, Simprints has been working alongside the Ethiopian government to develop a biometric digital ID system that links patients with their digital health records. To further advance this project, Simprints has recently launched a tender to seek a consultant who will help define the next steps.

The integration of Fayda into the healthcare sector is also expected to enhance administration and credential verification, promoting transparency and enforcing professional standards. The government anticipates that this integration will lead to a reduction in registration wait times and improved health service delivery.

One of the goals of Ethiopia’s National Identity Program is to integrate Fayda across various government ministries, eliminating the need for repeated identity verifications and registrations. To facilitate this, Madras Security Printers has been selected as the provider for Fayda ID cards.

Overall, the integration of digital ID into Ethiopia’s healthcare sector holds the potential to streamline processes, enhance patient care, and strengthen the overall healthcare system.

Fuentes:
– Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and its National Identity Program
– Simprints and Madras Security Printers

By Mamfo Brescia

Publicación relacionada

Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Tecnología

El futuro de la exploración submarina: profundidades no cartografiadas y sumergibles impulsados ​​por IA

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Tecnología

Wio Bank lanza la aplicación Wio Personal para ayudar a los clientes minoristas

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Artistas de la Edad de Piedra representaron huellas detalladas de humanos y animales en el arte rupestre de Namibia

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

El futuro de la exploración submarina: profundidades no cartografiadas y sumergibles impulsados ​​por IA

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios