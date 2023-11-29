China’s Shenzhou 16 mission has provided us with breathtaking images of the Tiangong Space Station as the crew departed for their return to Earth. Equipped with a high-definition camera, these pictures offer us the first complete visual representation of the Tiangong space station since its arrival in orbit.

Before leaving, the Shenzhou 16 team handed control of the space station to the Shenzhou 17 crew, who recently arrived on October 26. Commander Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao, the three Chinese astronauts known as taikonauts, boarded the Shenzhou 16 return capsule on October 30 and safely made their way back to Earth from low-Earth orbit.

While on their journey home, the crew looked back at their temporary home and captured awe-inspiring views of the laboratory floating above our planet. These captivating images offer a glimpse into the remarkable experience of living and working in space.

Located between 217 and 280 miles (340 to 450 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface, the Tiangong space station consists of three units. The first unit, known as Tianhe, entered low-Earth orbit in 2021. The second and third units, named Wentian and Mengtian respectively, were launched in 2022 and 2023, completing the 180-foot (55-meter) long station. Weighing 77 tons, the Tiangong space station is approximately 20% smaller than the International Space Station.

Since its establishment, Tiangong has welcomed rotating crews of taikonauts who have conducted numerous significant scientific experiments. These experiments demonstrate China’s commitment to advancing space exploration and research for at least the next decade.

The crew of Shenzhou 16, the fifth team to inhabit the space station, continued the legacy of scientific exploration by carrying out a spacewalk, cultivating vegetables, and delivering a live lecture from space. These endeavors showcase the remarkable capabilities of human beings in microgravity environments.

Looking to the future, China plans to expand the Tiangong space station even further. During the 47th International Astronautical Congress, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced its intention to add three additional modules, bringing the total count to six. Additionally, the CMSA plans to launch a Hubble-class space telescope called “Xuntian,” which will orbit alongside the space station. This ambitious endeavor will enable repairs, refueling, and upgrades for both the telescope and the space station.

Overall, the stunning images captured by the Shenzhou 16 mission offer us a glimpse into the beauty and significance of the Tiangong space station. They remind us of the ongoing advancements in China’s space program and the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.

