Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

Se rumorea que Apple lanzará una nueva correa FineWoven para Apple Watch

Bygabriel bota

12 de septiembre de 2023
Se rumorea que Apple lanzará una nueva correa FineWoven para Apple Watch

Rumors suggest that Apple may unveil a new FineWoven band for the Apple Watch at today’s iPhone 15 event. Twitter leaker Kosutami leaked images of the band, showcasing its design and suggesting that Apple might be moving towards more eco-friendly materials for its accessories.

Speculations indicate that Apple could potentially replace its existing silicone rubber, fluoroelastomer, and leather bands with sustainable alternatives. This aligns with the company’s ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility.

While the images of the FineWoven band provide a glimpse of what to expect, initial reactions have been mixed. Some viewers have expressed concerns about the band’s appearance, perceiving it as thin and delicate compared to the previous leather offerings. It remains to be seen whether the FineWoven band will meet the quality standards set by Apple’s past accessories.

We will have clarity on the authenticity of these leaks and further details about the new Apple Watch bands during the iPhone 15 event. Alongside new bands, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the iPhone 15 lineup.

Stay tuned as we cover all the announcements from the Apple iPhone 15 event live. We will provide comprehensive coverage of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, iOS 17, and watchOS 10.

Fuentes: Twitter leaker Kosutami

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Tecnología

El futuro de la exploración submarina: profundidades no cartografiadas y sumergibles impulsados ​​por IA

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Tecnología

Wio Bank lanza la aplicación Wio Personal para ayudar a los clientes minoristas

14 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota

Te lo perdiste

Tecnología

Spotify ofrecerá prueba gratuita de audiolibros a suscriptores de EE. UU.

14 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Noticias

Baldur's Gate 3 deja el acceso anticipado en Mac con soporte completo

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Tecnología

El futuro de la exploración submarina: profundidades no cartografiadas y sumergibles impulsados ​​por IA

14 de septiembre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Prepárese para un espectacular evento de observación del cielo: el cometa Nishimura visible hasta el 17 de septiembre

14 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios