Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Tecnología

Apple presenta el nuevo Apple Watch Series 9 con funciones mejoradas

ByMamfo Brescia

12 de septiembre de 2023
Apple held its much-anticipated event today, introducing a range of new hardware offerings. The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the latest addition to their wearable lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9.

The new smartwatch is powered by the cutting-edge S9 chip, which boasts a 60% increase in performance and a 30% faster GPU compared to its predecessor. Deidre Caldbeck, director of Apple Watch Product Marketing, referred to it as the “most powerful watch chip yet.”

One of the key improvements in the Series 9 is enhanced dictation, which has been enhanced by up to 25%. This improvement will make voice commands and interactions with Siri even more seamless for users.

The Series 9 introduces several exciting new features. Users can now access health data with Siri, allowing for convenient monitoring of their fitness and well-being. Another feature called Name Drop enables users to share personal information with other nearby users who also have an Apple Watch Series 9. Additionally, the Double Tap feature allows users to control the watch’s functions by tapping the index finger and thumb on the hand they wear the watch.

Apple has also doubled the brightness of the display, ensuring improved visibility even in bright sunlight. Another practical addition is the ability to ping your iPhone directly from the watch, making it easier to locate your phone when it goes missing.

In other news, there have been speculations and hints that the latest iPhone will come equipped with a USB-C connector. While this has not been officially confirmed, supply chain sources and recent reports suggest that Apple might be making the switch. This change would unlock faster charging speeds and improved compatibility with other USB-C devices.

These exciting announcements from Apple’s event showcase their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, delivering innovative products that enhance the user experience.

Fuentes:
