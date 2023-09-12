La literatura africana en la era digital explora nuevos públicos y temas

The first book-length study of digital literature in Africa, “African Literature in the Digital Age: Class and Sexual Politics in New Writing from Kenya and Nigeria,” is garnering significant academic attention. Written by Shola Adenekan, a former journalist and associate professor of African studies, the book examines the role of the internet and new media in shaping new audiences for African literature.

Adenekan’s inspiration to write the book came from his own experiences with the internet and connections he made with writers and thinkers through email listservs and social media platforms. He noticed a rising trend of African literature being published online, on platforms such as blogs, websites, and later on, social media platforms like MySpace, Facebook, and Tumblr.

The digital landscape provided a more organic space for these emerging voices, as their primary audience became the African digital public rather than traditional publishers. Many of the writers and thinkers were women and queer Africans whose works were not deemed worthy by traditional publishers. Platforms like Sokari Ekine’s blog, cultural and literary networks, provided spaces for queer writers from Kenya, Somalia, and South Africa to connect and share their work.

The internet has significantly impacted Kenyan and Nigerian literature. For example, Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s early works were first published online, while Kenyan writer Billy Kahora’s non-fiction book grew out of a piece published on a now-defunct blog. African digital magazines like African Writers, African Writing, and Kwani also played a crucial role in providing platforms for many established African writers today.

Queer activism found a home in the digital space. Many queer writers, faced with homophobia, migrated to Europe and America but continued to fight against discrimination. The online platform allowed them to articulate their experiences and showcase the richness of queer African life. The works of queer writers such as Keguro Macharia, Sokari Ekine, Shailja Patel, Unoma Azuah, and Romeo Oriogun form a starting point for understanding and theorizing digital Africa, highlighting the intersection of queerness, politics, and civil rights.

Class also plays a role in the digital literary landscape. While millions of Africans from various backgrounds use the internet, many of the pioneers of the digital literary communities come from a solid middle-class background. These writers often have the privilege of being cultural ambassadors for the continent and can discuss taboo subjects such as sexuality in their work.

Adenekan hopes that his book will inspire others to explore African digital and queer life in their writing. He emphasizes the importance of studying Africa’s everyday life, moving beyond a focus on the spectacular and engaging with everyday rituals.

In conclusion, “African Literature in the Digital Age” sheds light on the dynamic and transformative power of the internet in shaping African literature, highlighting the narratives of queer Africans and the voices that challenge traditional publishing norms.

Fuentes: African Literature in the Digital Age: Class and Sexual Politics in New Writing from Kenya and Nigeria by Shola Adenekan.