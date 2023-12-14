ISRO Sets Sights on Moon Rocks and Building a Space Station

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to bring back rocks from the moon as part of a “sample return mission,” according to ISRO chief S Somanath. Speaking at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, Somanath shared that ISRO is designing a complex and autonomous mission to achieve this goal within the next four years. He acknowledged the technical challenges involved in landing on the moon and recovering the rocks but expressed confidence in ISRO’s capabilities.

In addition to the lunar mission, Somanath discussed the ongoing development of India’s manned spaceflight program. He stated that the service and crew modules have already been designed and that steps are being taken to ensure the safety of future missions. Somanath also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the construction of a space station by 2035. ISRO plans to launch the first module of the space station by 2028, followed by the manned space station in 2035.

The ISRO chief emphasized the importance of expanding India’s space activities and increasing the country’s share of the space economy. Currently, India’s space economy represents only 1.68% of the GDP, which Somanath believes is insufficient for a developed nation. To achieve their goal, ISRO aims to create a vibrant industrial base, promote space-based startups, and transfer technologies to support the growth of the space sector.

During the lecture, Somanath also mentioned the upcoming Chandrayaan-3 mission, hinting that models of the spacecraft may be showcased during the Republic Day parade. Chandrayaan-3 aims to build upon the success of Chandrayaan-2 and further explore the moon’s surface.

ISRO’s ambitious plans reflect their commitment to advancing space exploration and strengthening India’s position in the global space industry. With the goal of returning moon rocks and constructing a space station, ISRO is setting its sights on new frontiers and pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery.