Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Por qué los elementos de tierras raras son difíciles de extraer

ByRoberto Andrés

1 de octubre de 2023
Por qué los elementos de tierras raras son difíciles de extraer

Rare earth elements, including neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, are highly sought after by the tech and energy industries due to their useful properties. These elements are vital components in smartphones, electric car batteries, and wind turbines. Despite their importance, their limited global supply is a concern for governments and corporations.

Contrary to what their name suggests, rare earth elements are not actually rare. A study by the US Geological Survey found that their abundance in the Earth’s crust is comparable to common metals like copper and zinc. However, extracting these elements from their natural sources is challenging.

Unlike other metals that concentrate in specific geological formations, rare earth elements are spread out across the planet. They do not collect in one place due to their unique chemistry. This makes mining for these materials particularly inefficient.

Even when rare earth elements are present in certain areas, extracting them is a complex process. Ores containing rare earth elements are composed of metal particles bonded to other nonmetal substances by strong ionic bonds. Breaking these bonds and removing the nonmetal substances is difficult.

Rare earth elements have three positive charges and form strong ionic bonds with phosphate counterions, which have three negative charges. Overcoming the strong attraction between the metal and the counterion is a challenging task. The extraction process requires intense chemical reactions, low pH levels, aggressive conditions, and high temperatures.

Researchers are exploring alternative methods to extract rare earth elements, such as recycling and extracting them from old electronics and industrial waste. Additionally, efforts are being made to develop new compounds that possess similar properties to rare earth elements. However, for now, there is no substitute for these valuable elements as demand continues to rise.

Fuente:
– US Geological Survey Study
– Aaron Noble, professor and head of the Mining and Mineral Engineering Department at Virginia Tech
– Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute.

By Roberto Andrés

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Alineación de nebulosas planetarias vinculada a estrellas binarias cercanas

3 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

Investigadores de la Universidad de Sydney nombrados miembros de la Royal Society of NSW

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El estrés por sequía provoca cambios en la función del suelo de la selva tropical

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Alineación de nebulosas planetarias vinculada a estrellas binarias cercanas

3 de octubre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores de la Universidad de Sydney nombrados miembros de la Royal Society of NSW

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El estrés por sequía provoca cambios en la función del suelo de la selva tropical

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Innovador biosensor basado en proteínas desarrollado para detectar minas terrestres y artefactos sin explotar basados ​​en TNT

3 de octubre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios