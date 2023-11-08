La evolución de los tiburones de sangre caliente y las implicaciones para la conservación

Marine biologists have made an unexpected discovery during autopsies of stranded sharks, revealing insights into the evolution of warm-bloodedness and the potential threats warming seas pose to these species. In a study led by Trinity College Dublin, researchers examined the smalltooth sand tiger shark, a species believed to have diverged from the extinct megalodon shark over 20 million years ago. Surprisingly, they found anatomical features indicating that the smalltooth sand tiger shark is a regional endotherm, or warm-blooded species.

Previously, warm-bloodedness was believed to be limited to apex predators like the great white shark and giant tuna. However, this new research suggests that there are more warm-blooded shark species than previously thought and that warm-bloodedness evolved much earlier than expected. The study also revealed that slow-moving filter-feeding basking sharks exhibit regional endothermy.

The implications of these findings extend beyond scientific curiosity. Dr. Nicholas Payne, senior author of the study, highlights the potential conservation implications. He explains, “We used to think regional endothermy was confined to apex predators, but now we have evidence that deepwater ‘bottom-dwelling’ sand tigers and plankton-eating basking sharks are also warm-bodied. This raises plenty of new questions as to why regional endothermy evolved, but it might also have important conservation implications.”

The seas are currently experiencing alarming rates of warming, which echoes the environmental changes that contributed to the extinction of the megalodon shark. The discovery of the smalltooth sand tiger shark in Irish waters, which was previously unseen in the region, suggests a shift in its range possibly due to warming waters. This signals a cause for concern as warming seas could impact the energetic demands of warm-blooded species.

The study was conducted through the dissection of smalltooth sand tiger sharks that washed up on the shores of Ireland and the UK. As more species with different lifestyles are found to possess warm-blooded traits, it becomes clearer that these adaptations have been retained throughout evolution.

Overall, this research sheds new light on the evolution of warm-blooded sharks and emphasizes the need for conservation efforts to protect these species in the face of changing environments. The findings prompt further questions about the evolution of regional endothermy and its ecological significance, highlighting the delicate balance between natural adaptations and the challenges posed by climate change.

