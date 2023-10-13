Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

13 de octubre de 2023
La caza de ballenas en el siglo XX provocó una disminución del 20% en la población de ballenas de aleta del Pacífico norte oriental

A new genomic study conducted by UCLA biologists has revealed that whaling activities in the 20th century resulted in the destruction of 99% of the Eastern North Pacific fin whale breeding population. This is 29% higher than previous estimates. However, there is a glimmer of hope as the study also found that despite this drastic decline, the genetic diversity among the remaining fin whales is still sufficient to allow for population recovery without the risk of inbreeding.

Published in Nature Communications, this study stands out for using whole genome information to assess the size and genetic diversity of the current fin whale population. Previous studies had relied on whaling records or mitochondrial DNA, which offers limited genetic insights as it is only inherited from the mother.

The advent of industrial whaling in the 20th century resulted in the decimation of many whale species around the world. However, fin whales had largely been spared until this period. By the mid-20th century, nearly a million fin whales were killed globally, with approximately 75,000 of these in the Eastern North Pacific. Previous knowledge of the severity of the decline was limited due to the lack of information on the initial population size.

To bridge this gap in knowledge, researchers in this study extracted DNA from tissue samples taken from both wild fin whales in the Eastern North Pacific and the Gulf of California. The latter population was used as a control group as it had not been affected by whaling. In total, 50 whales were analyzed. The genome analyses revealed that the Gulf of California population split from the Eastern North Pacific population around 16,000 years ago. The Eastern North Pacific population had experienced a steady decline between 26 and 52 years ago, coinciding with the peak of whaling activities. The population had decreased to just 305 individuals during this period.

The study emphasizes the importance of understanding the genetic diversity and health of the fin whale population in the Eastern North Pacific. Not only is this vital for the recovery of this specific population, but it also influences the survival of the genetically distinct fin whales in the Gulf of California.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on the severe impact of whaling on the fin whale population in the Eastern North Pacific. However, the presence of genetic diversity among the remaining population provides hope for a recovery with the help of effective conservation measures.

Fuentes:
– Nature Communications (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40052-z

By gabriel bota

