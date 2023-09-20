Vida en la ciudad

Ciencia:

El rover Curiosity captura una impresionante panorámica de la cresta Gediz Vallis en Marte

ByVicky Stavropoulou

20 de septiembre de 2023
The Curiosity Rover has recently captured a breathtaking panorama of the Gediz Vallis Ridge on Mars. This stunning image is the result of stitching together 136 individual images taken by the rover over the course of three years and four attempts.

Gediz Vallis Ridge is a region on Mars that has attracted scientific interest due to its unique geological features. The panorama captured by the Curiosity Rover provides scientists with a detailed view of the terrain, allowing them to study the formation and evolution of this area.

The process of creating the panorama involved carefully aligning and merging the 136 images to create an immersive and high-resolution view of the landscape. This allows scientists to examine the details of the ridge, such as its composition, geological layers, and any potential signs of past water activity.

The Curiosity Rover, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, continues to provide valuable information about the red planet. Its high-resolution cameras and scientific instruments enable scientists to study various aspects of Mars, including its geology, atmosphere, and the potential for past or present life.

The stunning panorama captured by the Curiosity Rover serves as a testament to the rover’s perseverance and the dedication of the scientists and engineers involved in the mission. It showcases the incredible capabilities of robotic exploration and the important role it plays in our understanding of Mars.

