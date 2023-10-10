Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

El Proyecto Olympus de la NASA tiene como objetivo construir casas en la Luna para 2040

ByMamfo Brescia

10 de octubre de 2023
NASA is embarking on an ambitious project called Project Olympus, with the goal of building houses on the Moon by 2040. This initiative aims to make the lunar surface habitable not just for astronauts, but also for civilians. The agency believes that this can be achieved by blasting a 3D printer to the Moon and using a specialized lunar concrete to construct structures layer by layer.

The lunar concrete will be made from rock chips, mineral fragments, and dust found on the Moon’s surface. Despite questions about the feasibility of this project, NASA scientists assert that it is attainable if the agency can continue to meet its benchmarks.

To make this vision a reality, NASA is relying on cutting-edge technology and partnerships with universities and private companies. They have collaborated with ICON, a construction technology company based in Austin, Texas, to develop a space-based construction system. ICON has received funding from NASA and has recently announced an additional $60 million for this project.

The 3D printer, currently undergoing testing, will be sent to the Moon in February 2024. This marks a significant step forward in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. In November 2024, Artemis II’s launch is scheduled, which will carry four human crew members on a 10-day flight around the Moon. This mission will include the first woman and the first Black person in history to make this journey.

NASA’s determination to establish a subdivision in space reflects a pivotal moment in human exploration. The agency’s collaboration with innovative partners and the use of advanced technology provide a strong foundation for achieving their goals. While there are challenges ahead, NASA remains optimistic about the future of lunar structures and the potential for a habitable lunar surface.

Fuentes:
- Los New York Times
- Fortuna

