Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

La sonda solar de la NASA captura un video poco común de una poderosa erupción solar

Bygabriel bota

19 de septiembre de 2023
La sonda solar de la NASA captura un video poco común de una poderosa erupción solar

A NASA solar probe successfully navigated through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun, providing valuable evidence for a long-standing theory, the agency announced. The Parker Solar Probe captured video footage of the rare event as it flew through the CME on September 5, 2022.

Coronal mass ejections are eruptions of plasma in the sun’s outer atmosphere. They have the potential to cause space weather disturbances that can pose risks to satellites and disrupt communication and navigation systems. In some cases, powerful CMEs can even disrupt power grids on Earth.

Scientists had theorized that CMEs could interact with interplanetary dust, carrying it outward. This theory was proposed in a 2003 paper. The recent observations from the Parker Solar Probe confirmed this phenomenon, as it observed the CME acting like a vacuum cleaner and displacing dust particles up to approximately 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the dust was quickly replenished.

Studying the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust is important for predicting the speed at which CMEs travel from the sun to Earth. This knowledge can aid in establishing better forecasts for CME arrival and potential impacts on our planet.

The Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, continues its mission of exploring the sun’s atmosphere by traveling closer to its surface than any previous spacecraft. This proximity provides unprecedented opportunities to study the sun and its various phenomena.

By observing and analyzing events like the encounter with the CME, scientists can expand their understanding of the sun’s behavior and improve their ability to forecast and mitigate potential space weather hazards.

Fuentes:
- NASA
– Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

By gabriel bota

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

La impresionante belleza y el potencial científico del cráter Shackleton en la Luna

24 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Ciencia:

ISRO continúa intentando establecer contacto con el módulo de aterrizaje y el rover de Chandrayaan-3

24 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ciencia:

El astronauta Frank Rubio lamenta la duración extendida de la misión

24 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

La impresionante belleza y el potencial científico del cráter Shackleton en la Luna

24 de septiembre de 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

ISRO continúa intentando establecer contacto con el módulo de aterrizaje y el rover de Chandrayaan-3

24 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

El astronauta Frank Rubio lamenta la duración extendida de la misión

24 de septiembre de 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Los investigadores crean especies sintéticas sin bioquímica y observan principios evolutivos

24 de septiembre de 2023 gabriel bota 0 Comentarios