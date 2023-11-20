Liberando el potencial de los anticuerpos individuales en biocircuitos

In the field of synthetic biology, researchers are constantly seeking innovative ways to design biological circuits that can control cellular functions. Professor Hirohide Saito and his team at Kyoto University have made significant strides in this area by harnessing the power of single-antibodies to build bio-circuits with unprecedented flexibility and potential.

Cells are equipped with intricate regulatory mechanisms that allow them to sense changes in their environment and respond accordingly. These mechanisms involve processes such as transcription (DNA to RNA conversion) and translation (RNA to protein conversion), as well as post-translational modifications. In nature, cells utilize these mechanisms to modulate their functions based on nutrient availability, metabolic changes, and immune responses to invading organisms.

Taking inspiration from nature, the team led by Professor Saito utilized antibodies, highly versatile proteins that can bind to a wide range of targets, to detect specific molecules within cells. Antibodies possess a variable region formed by a heavy and light chain, which interacts with target molecules when they are present inside cells. By attaching these variable regions to a split T7 RNA polymerase (RNAP), the researchers were able to trigger gene expression and control cellular functions in response to the presence of specific molecules.

The team demonstrated the versatility of their system, known as target-dependent RNAP (TdRNAP), by detecting various target molecules, including antigens, peptides, RNA sequences, and small molecules. By customizing the variable region sequences, they were able to switch between different target molecules for detection. Moreover, by combining different RNAP variants, they successfully created multilayer biological circuits for signal amplification and orthogonal signal transduction.

Beyond target molecule detection, the researchers showcased the potential of the TdRNAP system for cell-specific genome editing. They utilized the system to induce the expression of guide RNA (gRNA), which then triggered the CRISPR/Cas9-mediated deletion of a transgene in an experimental cell line.

The development of the TdRNAP system opens up exciting possibilities in the fields of bioengineering and regenerative medicine. It provides researchers with a powerful tool to construct bio-circuits that can detect a variety of intracellular molecules and precisely control cell functions. This advancement holds promise for enhancing the efficacy and safety of future gene and cell therapies.

Fuente: phys.org

Q: What are antibodies?

A: Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system that can bind to specific targets, such as DNA, RNA, proteins, and small molecules, with high affinity.

Q: What is the TdRNAP system?

A: The target-dependent RNA polymerase (TdRNAP) system is a bio-circuitry system that utilizes antibodies to detect specific molecules within cells and trigger gene expression and cellular functions in response.

Q: How versatile is the TdRNAP system?

A: The TdRNAP system has been shown to detect a variety of target molecules, including antigens, peptides, RNA sequences, and small molecules. By switching between different variable region sequences, researchers can customize the system for different target molecules.

Q: What are the potential applications of the TdRNAP system?

A: The TdRNAP system has potential applications in bioengineering and regenerative medicine. It can be used to construct bio-circuits for detecting intracellular molecules and controlling cell functions, enhancing the efficacy and safety of gene and cell therapies.