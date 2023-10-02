Vida en la ciudad

Revelando nuevas tecnologías y el poder de la IA

Ciencia:

Uso de ADN como pegamento para construir metamateriales de cristal coloidal ultrafuertes

ByVicky Stavropoulou

2 de octubre de 2023
Uso de ADN como pegamento para construir metamateriales de cristal coloidal ultrafuertes

A team of chemical and biological engineers at Northwestern University has developed a groundbreaking technique to create ultra-strong colloidal crystal metamaterials. By using strands of DNA as glue, the researchers were able to assemble metal nanostructures into custom shapes.

Prior research has shown the potential of metamaterials at the nanoscale for various applications. In this study, the team went a step further by creating even smaller metamaterials. They fabricated metallic nanoparticles in different shapes, including solid and hollow squares, as well as cubes with flattened corners. The next step was synthesizing strands of DNA, which the researchers used to hold the nanoparticles together, much like a glue. The DNA allowed them to create colloidal crystal metamaterials of various shapes, similar to building structures with Lego blocks.

Notably, the team discovered that by adjusting the DNA application and amount, they could control the interactions between the building blocks, leading to different properties in the metamaterials. Some of the created metamaterials were found to be stronger and stiffer than comparable materials made from nickel.

Additionally, the researchers observed that these ultra-strong metamaterials could maintain their shapes under extreme pressure, making them potentially useful for space-based applications. The lightweight nature of these materials could also be beneficial for electronic devices, particularly in medical applications, as they would be more efficient than current materials in use.

This breakthrough in using DNA as glue to assemble nanoscale metamaterials opens up new possibilities for advanced materials with tailored properties. Further research could lead to the development of innovative electronic devices and revolutionize various industries.

Sources: Science Advances (2023). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.adj8103; Phys.org

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Publicación relacionada

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés

Te lo perdiste

Ciencia:

Se descubre un nuevo método para la producción de urea con eficiencia energética

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Una técnica arquitectónica antigua inspira un nuevo enfoque para mejorar el rendimiento de la estructura metal-orgánica

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

La importancia de gestionar las preferencias de cookies para una experiencia web personalizada

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios
Ciencia:

Investigadores surcoreanos protestan contra los recortes propuestos por el gobierno al presupuesto de investigación

5 de octubre de 2023 Roberto Andrés 0 Comentarios